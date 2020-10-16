Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP’s Mission Shakti will run from Navratri to Navratri, highlight women role models

The six-month long programme is being launched to strengthen women safety and security in the state after the Hathras gang rape incident.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials in UP to ensure that the women empowerment programme is successful. (ANI Photo)

The UP government headed by Yogi Adityanath has accorded top priority to six-month long women empowerment programme ‘Mission Shakti’, to be launched with the beginning of Navratri festival across the state on October 17.

Governor Anandiben Patel will launch the campaign in Lucknow while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will kick-start the campaign in Balrampur on Shardiya Navratri, October 17.

Ministers and other people’s representatives will launch the six-month-long campaign, ending with Basantik Navratri in April next year, in other districts.

Along with organising special events highlighting the need for security, dignity and empowerment of women, officers should launch a weeklong special campaign every month during the campaign to create awareness among masses and sensitise people on the subject, said UP CM.



Yogi said various programmes should be organised to train women to become self-reliant and to sensitise people to respect them. These programmes should be organised in all the 521 blocks, 59,000 gram panchayats, 630 urban local bodies and 1,535 police stations in the 75 districts of the state, he added.

He instructed for the inclusion of social organisations and women’s groups in the campaign and for selecting women and girls, who have played a significant role in society, as role models.

He added that the state government had appointed women nodal officers in all the districts for the execution and monitoring of the campaign.

Yogi directed officers to create awareness about the help lines - 1090, 181, 1076, 108 and 102. He also asked them to integrate police helpline 181 with UP112.

He also directed officers to be alert in view of festivals and take action against anti-social elements and corrupt government employees. He reminded the officials of the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption.

“Drive against gangsters should be launched in all the districts,” said the CM.

Yogi also directed officers to strictly implement Covid-19 containment guidelines and launch cleanliness drives during the festive season.

