UP sees marginal rise in revenue collections in November, misses target

Uttar Pradesh government spends a huge amount-- Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore-- every month just to pay salaries and pension to its employees. (ANI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government may have hit a speed-breaker on the road to economic recovery with its total revenue collection going up by only Rs 345.97 crore in November 2020-2021 vis-à-vis the collections in the same month in 2019-2020.

Although, the increase in revenue collections continued for the fifth consecutive month in the state, the comparatively lower increase in collections during the festival season have raised some questions.

“Uttar Pradesh collected total revenue of Rs 10,903.87 crore in November 2020-2021 against Rs 10,557 crore collected in the same month in 2019-2020. This indicates an increase of Rs 345.97 crore in November 2020,” said minister for revenue Suresh Khanna while speaking to media persons here. The revenue collection is far below the target of Rs 13,825.24 crore.

Uttar Pradesh’s total revenue collection had gone up by Rs 1,828.44 crore in October 2020 vis-à-vis total collections made in the same month in 2019.

The excise department witnessed an increase of Rs 190.93 crore with its collections going up from Rs 2,273.85 crore in November 2019 to Rs 2,464.78 crore in November 2020, meeting 83% of its target.

The stamps and registration department exceeded its target, collecting Rs 1,628 crore in November 2020 (103.8% of the target) against Rs 1,421.37 crore in the same month last year.

“An increase in collections by the stamps and registration department indicates that people have sufficient funds to invest in property,” said Khanna.

A close scrutiny of revenue recovery in November 2020, however, indicates that low increase in revenue collections was apparently because of lesser GST collections during the festival season.

“The GST collections remained about Rs 3,712.69 crore in November 2020 against Rs 4,170.71 crore in the same month in 2019. The VAT collections, however, went up by about Rs 381.59 crore,” he said.

Additional chief secretary, finance, Sanjiv Mittal attributed the low GST collections to late filing. Diwali was celebrated in October in 2019 and so the same was reflected in November 2019. Diwali has been celebrated in November in 2020 and so the GST collections made during the festival will be reflected next month,” said Mittal.

“It’s good that the state government’s total revenue collections have increased. There are, however, certain issues like the dip in GST in November 2020, which is surprising. Low GST collections in November either indicate lesser spending on Diwali or late filing of GST returns by traders. Hopefully, this will be made up in the subsequent months,” said Yashvir Tyagi, former professor, department of economics, Lucknow University.

Other heads witnessing low revenue collections include transport department --Rs 697.71 crore against Rs 735.83 crore in 2019-2020. The state’s non-tax revenue that also comes from mining of minor minerals has, however, gone up from Rs 190.19 crore in November 2019 to Rs 253.15 crore in the same month this year.

The government spends a sum of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore every month to pay salaries and pension to its employees. It will have to borrow funds to allocate money for development works and meet its committed expenditure if the total revenue collections continue to remain low in Uttar Pradesh.