Home / Lucknow / UP sees record single-day spike of 3,246 new Covid-19 cases; 39 deaths reported

Of the new fatalities, eight were registered in Kanpur, six in Ballia, three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, two each from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi, and one death each was reported from Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Allahabad, a state Health department bulletin said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 3,246 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 66,988 as 39 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,426.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged, it said.

