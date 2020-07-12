Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP to conduct door-to-door medical screening, 15,000-20,000 antigen tests per day

UP to conduct door-to-door medical screening, 15,000-20,000 antigen tests per day

Uttar Pradesh has reported 35,092 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:14 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said more than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructing to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity, 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will now be conducted per day in the state. The Chief Minister has also stated that the state government has also given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening.

“Medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Your government has given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening. If anyone is detected with the symptoms, they will be tested by taking their samples. You all should be aware, be alert. Staying protected is treatment,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter (translated from Hindi).

While addressing the regular press briefing, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi on Saturday said, “More than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. Chief Minister has instructed to increase testing capacity continuously so the testing capacity via RTPCR testing has reached 30,000 per day in the state. 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will be conducted now per day and 2,000 tests should be conducted per day via True Net machine.”

Uttar Pradesh has reported 35,092 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India at good position in battle against Covid-19 : Home minister Amit Shah
Jul 12, 2020 14:56 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament likely in August
Jul 12, 2020 14:52 IST
UP unlock guidelines: Markets to remain open from Monday to Friday
Jul 12, 2020 14:53 IST
Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally may double in next 15-30 days: Health minister
Jul 12, 2020 14:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.