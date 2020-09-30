UP to cross 1 crore Covid 19 tests landmark, get 6 new L2 hospitals

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh is all set to announce achieving the landmark of having conducted one crore sample tests for detecting coronavirus disease since March this year. The state government has also decided to further improve facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients with the launch of level-2 facility hospitals in six districts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate these hospitals in Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Amethi, Mirzapur and Shamli. He also directed the health department to set up level-2 facility hospitals in all 75 districts of UP, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.

In Bulandshahr, the hospital would be inaugurated after the by polls as the model code of conduct has come into effect, said Dr DS Negi, D-G, health.

Prasad said, on Monday 1.60 lakh samples were tested in the state, taking the tally to 99.37 lakh. At this rate, the state would have tested more than a crore samples by the end of Tuesday. However, the final official figures will only be released on Wednesday after its compilation and verification.

The difference between the number of fresh Covid cases being reported in the state and the number of daily recoveries was increasing. On Tuesday, 4,069 fresh cases were reported across the state, whereas 5,711 patients were discharged after recovery, he said.

The state officials say that the decline in the number of active cases, registered daily, began since September 18, despite the state continuously increasing the number of people getting tested every day.

The number of containment zones in UP had also declined from 20,000 in mid-September to 18,000 on Tuesday, added Prasad.

At present, there were 52,160 active Covid cases in the state. A total of 3.36 lakh coronavirus infected patients have been declared recovered since the start of the Covid pandemic. The recovery rate of patients on Monday was 85.34%, he said.

Prasad said while 25,399 people were in home isolation, 3,647 were admitted to private hospitals and 108 were in hotel isolation. The state government will launch a vector-borne disease control programme on October 1 and Dastak programme on October 15.