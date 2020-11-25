UP: Trust to raise over Rs700 crore from people for construction of Ayodhya’s Ram temple

An aerial view of Ayodhya decorated with earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI File)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will raise over Rs713.45 crore from people for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The trust aims to raise over Rs688.52 crore through Rs100 coupons and another Rs24.92 crore through Rs10 coupons, said senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members in the know.

The plan is to raise the most funds from Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed, and been a part of, the struggle for the temple construction for decades now, informed a senior VHP office bearer.

General secretary of the trust and VHP vice-president Champat Rai informed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries about the fund-raising plan at the two-day national executive meet of RSS’s east UP office bearers that concluded recently in Prayagraj, VHP members said.

For the collection of funds, the country would be divided into 44 regions or pranths, including six in Uttar Pradesh.

“These six pranths of UP include Braj, Meerut, Kanpur, Awadh, Kashi and Goraksh,” said a VHP leader, requesting anonymity.

The VHP and all its allied organisations will play a vital role in this mission. The decision to start the fund collection by dividing the country into 44 regions is based on the fact that the RSS has 44 pranths across the country, he explained.

After UP, Maharashtra would be the next biggest centre for the collection of funds, where over Rs74 crore would be raised.

“Funds will be raised by involving 46 million (4.6 crore) members of 9.2 million (92 lakh) families across Maharashtra,” said another VHP leader who requested anonymity.

The trust aims to raise Rs57 crore from Rajasthan, over Rs72 crore from Madhya Pradesh and over Rs38.50 crore from Gujarat.

“Through the fund collection initiative, the trust aims to reach 7.5 million (75 lakh) families in Rajasthan, 5.4 million (54 lakh) in Gujarat and 9.4 million (94 lakh) in Madhya Pradesh,” he explained.

Around 600,000 families of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, 40 lakh families of north eastern states, 34 lakh families each of West Bengal and Odisha, 23 lakh families of Kerala, 44 lakh families of Bihar and 22 lakh families of Jharkhand are to be targeted through the coupon distribution for raising funds, he said.