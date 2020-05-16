Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP: Two hog deer rescued and released

UP: Two hog deer rescued and released

In back to back rescue operations, two endangered Indian hog deer were rescued from Nandgaon and Tumaula village in Chhata block of Mathura district. After urgent medical treatment, both animals were safely released back to their natural habitat.

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The Indian hog deer (Axis porcinus) is listed as an ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN red list. They are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and their habitat varies from wet and tall grasslands to swamp riverine areas.

In back to back rescue operations, two endangered Indian hog deer were rescued from Nandgaon and Tumaula village in Chhata block of Mathura district. After urgent medical treatment, both animals were safely released back to their natural habitat.

The wildlife SOS responded to a call from the Kosi Kalan range forest office in Mathura district regarding an endangered hog deer that had been injured by a pack of feral dogs. A team from the NGO rushed to the range forest office to rescue the animal. It was later transferred to the wildlife SOS hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, another injured hog deer was found in Tumaula village, Mathura. Wildlife SOS assisted the forest department in the rescue and release operation after these deer were left injured by feral dogs.

Dr Ilayaraja, deputy director, veterinary services, wildlife SOS said, “Both animals were identified as adult females, who had sustained superficial injuries on their hind limbs and back region. After necessary treatment, they were released back into the wild.”



The Indian hog deer (Axis porcinus) is listed as an ‘endangered’ species in the IUCN red list. They are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and their habitat varies from wet and tall grasslands to swamp riverine areas.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

24 migrants killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, CM Adityanath orders probe
May 16, 2020 11:52 IST
‘Took loan and went to earn, had to take loan to return’
May 16, 2020 11:51 IST
Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 cases at 29,100, death toll goes up to 1,068
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
UP: Two hog deer rescued and released
May 16, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.