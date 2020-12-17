Sections
UP Waqf Board eyes Republic Day to lay Foundation of Ayodhya mosque

The land was allotted to the board in line with the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 03:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The board will hold a press conference on December 19 to share its plan pertaining to the mosque. (Amal KS/HT Photo )

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) may lay the foundation of a mosque on the five-acre land allotted to it at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya on the Republic Day.

The board will hold a press conference on December 19 to share its plan pertaining to the mosque.

The land was allotted to the board in line with the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute case. “No day could be better than January 26, the day on which our constitution came into existence. If all goes as per plan, we may lay the foundation of the mosque and other establishments, on Republic Day,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson for Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation.

