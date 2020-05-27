Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP: With 229 new Covid-19 positive cases, count reaches 6,724

UP: With 229 new Covid-19 positive cases, count reaches 6,724

According to latest figures, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 177, and 2,284 patients have recovered so far.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The bulletin further informed that the cumulative number of persons under observation stands at 3,62,729. (HT photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

A total of 229 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,724, according to the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 177, and 2,284 patients have recovered so far after receiving treatment in the state.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The bulletin further informed that the cumulative number of persons under observation stands at 3,62,729. There are 862 active hotspots/containment zones in the state.

The results of 1,574 samples are awaited, the bulletin informed.



Earlier today, with 6,535 more coronavirus cases having been reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in the country rose to 1,45,380, according to the MoHFW.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown anxieties take toll on sleep cycle
May 27, 2020 11:38 IST
T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL: Report
May 27, 2020 11:40 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
May 27, 2020 11:36 IST
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley
May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.