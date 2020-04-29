Sections
UPPCB relaxes norms for makers of PPE, oxygen cylinders

In the wake of their high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has relaxed norms for manufacturing personal protective equipment kits and oxygen cylinders in the state.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UPPCB has eased off the process of registration of firms that want to manufacture PPE kits and oxygen cylinders.

“UPPCB has eased off the process of registration of firms that want to manufacture PPE kits and oxygen cylinders. Such firms now begin production only after submitting their preliminary registration online. Their registration will be considered as a temporary permit from the UPPCB,” said Board’s environmental engineer CB Verma.

As per the UPPCB guidelines, PPE kits and oxygen cylinder manufacturers can simply register their firm on the UP government’s website and begin production.

“The arrangement will be in effect till May 31. During this period, UPPCB will allow these firms to function as our experts give them environmental clearance,” said the officer.



PPE consists of garments placed to protect health care workers or any other person from getting infected. It is worn by frontline workers handling Covid-19 cases.

PPE kits have become the most essential commodities in fight against Sars-Cov-2 infection. The demand for PPE kits as per government sources has increased by more than 600% in the last one month.

Earlier this month, the UPPCB had provided this relaxation to units manufacturing hand sanitisers in the state.

