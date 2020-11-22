UPPSC declares PCS (Pre)-2020 results, 5393 candidates successful

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2020, and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) Preliminary Examination-2020.

In light of the online claims by candidates of general eligibility and special eligibilities for the posts, the preliminary results of the recruitment exam concerned have been declared in five separate groups while the result of ACF/RFO Preliminary Exam-2020 has been declared separately, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

In PCS (Pre)-2020, a total of 5,393 candidates and in ACF/RFO Preliminary Exam-2020 a total of 180 candidates have been conditionally declared successful. The results have been made available on the official website, he added.

The commission will soon issue a separate release regarding further instructions for these candidates to appear in the mains examination on a basis of their preliminary exam results. The qualified candidates need to take note that their results are conditional and they are expected to go through this release once issued and undertake the necessary action as specified in it, failing which their results would be cancelled, he said.

UPPSC secretary also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

He said that final answer key, details of marks obtained and category wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of the final results of the recruitment exams. As a result, no applications would be entrained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, he said.

A total of 5,95,696 candidates had registered for the preliminary exams that were held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm on October 11, 2020. The exams were conducted at 1,282 centres in 19 districts of the state. A total of 3,14,699 (52.82 per cent) of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam.

The districts where the exams were conducted included Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

UPPSC had issued the notification for the exams on April 20 and were to be conducted on June 21 but were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission had conducted the PCS (Pre) exam-2020 for filling 487 posts while the ACF/RFO exam was for 12 posts.

The posts included in PCS-2020 include deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and other equivalent administrative posts like assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner, among others.