Sections
Home / Lucknow / UPSRTC MD seeks report on Hamirpur bus accident

UPSRTC MD seeks report on Hamirpur bus accident

At least 15 migrants were injured when the UPSRTC bus in they were travelling overturned on a state highway in Hamirpur district around 6am. The Mahoba-bound bus with 31 workers was coming from Noida when it rammed into a divider presumably because the driver felt sleepy.

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The UPSRTC MD said 201 buses helped migrants get a ride to the point near their district headquarters on the national and state highways. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) managing director Raj Shekhar has sought a report on a bus accident involving migrant workers in Hamipur district on Monday.

At least 15 migrants were injured when the UPSRTC bus in they were travelling overturned on a state highway in Hamirpur district around 6am. The Mahoba-bound bus with 31 workers was coming from Noida when it rammed into a divider presumably because the driver felt sleepy.

“We have sought a report on the accident within 24 hours and will take action accordingly after the findings are received,” Shekhar said.

In another incident, a UPSRTC contractual bus driver died on Monday early morning while he was taking a bus to Gorakhpur to transport migrants coming by train.



“I have spoken to the Basti DM and our officers and further necessary actions are being taken up . The post- mortem examination will reveal the exact cause of death,” Shekhar said.

For the second day, UPSRTC buses which were on their way back to their depots, picked up 1334 migrant labourers who were walking home .

The UPSRTC MD said 201 buses helped such migrants get a ride to the point near their district headquarters on the national and state highways.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mark Zuckerberg says he is worried about China’s influence on internet regulations
May 19, 2020 11:27 IST
From virtual dance parties to hugs, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week
May 19, 2020 11:22 IST
These days I’m also taking English classes: Babar hits back at critics
May 19, 2020 11:21 IST
‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.