UPSRTC starts bus service for ferrying workers

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

In a bid to kick-start the industrial activities in the state, the centre has permitted the industries not only in orange and green zones but also in red zones, in all notified industrial areas across the state.

Taking note of the requirement of the labourers unable to reach their industrial units due to non-availability of public transport, the UP state road transport corporation (UPSRTC) is providing buses to the industries for ferrying their workforce, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, UPSRTC, on Thursday.

The UPSRTC is providing buses at concessional rates in all 75 districts. The buses will be available at 115 bus stops in these districts for ferrying the workers, he said.

“The government has also issued a GO in this regard. It seems industrialists are not aware of the arrangement made by us for providing mobility to workers,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh.

District authorities at most of the places played the role of facilitator and permitted industrial activities in their respective regions. But due to the shortage of public transport labourers could not reach their units.

Industrial activity across the state came to standstill from March 25, the day centre-imposed lockdown across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

