Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old student shoots classmate dead

Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old student shoots classmate dead

Senior police superintendent SK Singh said the boy allegedly used the pistol of his uncle, who is in the Army

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:18 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

Representational photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 14-year-old class 10 student allegedly shot dead his classmate inside their classroom at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday morning following a quarrel over sharing of a seat.

Senior police superintendent SK Singh said the boy allegedly used the pistol of his uncle, who is in the Army and is home on leave, for the alleged murder. He added they have registered a murder case and recovered the pistol.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt

latest news

UPPSC Agricultural Services Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 564 vacancies, check full details here
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Govt extends deadline to file annual GST returns to February 28, 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Dogs of 2020’ video is a perfect year end treat for you
by Trisha Sengupta
News updates from Hindustan Times: Celebs, religious leaders in govt’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.