Uttar Pradesh: 4 fresh cases of new Covid strain recorded in Meerut

Four more persons were found to be infected with the new strain of Covid-19 in the city on Monday. They include parents and relatives of the 2-year-old girl who was found infected with the new strain last week.

The total number of cases of new Covid-19 strain is now five in the city and health officials are taking every possible precaution to isolate the infected persons.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan confirmed that the 2-year-old’s parents and relatives, one of whom is a 15-year-old, have tested positive for the new strain. He added that the report of one more relative is awaited.

Samples of 13 persons who returned from the UK were sent for testing to a laboratory in Delhi. Seven have tested negative.

Meanwhile, health officials and district administration have sealed the area where the new cases were found for 14 days. “We have identified persons who came in contact with these infected persons and they would also be admitted in isolation in order to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Dr Taliyan.