Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC reunites interfaith couple in Etah

Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC reunites interfaith couple in Etah

In the judgment, the court said that the Child Welfare Committee, Etah, had given custody to her parents without any application of mind and against her wish

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:41 IST

By Jitendra Sarin, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Allahabad high court reunited an interfaith couple and quashed a first information report (FIR) lodged over the alleged abduction of the woman for marriage.

The court passed its order after finding out that the woman had attained the age of majority and had married the man of her own free will.

Allowing a habeas corpus writ petition filed by Shikha and Salman alias Karan of Etah district, a division bench comprising Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agarwal on December 18 quashed the FIR dated September 27, 2020. FIR in question was registered under sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kotwali Dehat police station of Etah district.

Also Read: MP govt’s bill against forced conversions exempts re-conversions



The court directed the investigation officer of the case, who was present in the court, to ensure appropriate protection to Shikha and her husband Salman alias Karan till they returned to their residence.



The high court observed, “As the corpus has attained the age of majority and she has a choice to live her life on her own terms. She has expressed that she wants to live with her husband Salman @ Karan, she is free to move as per her own choice without any restriction or hindrance being created by third party.”

Earlier, when Shikha was produced before the court, she submitted that she had attained the age of majority and her date of birth was October 4, 1999.

She also said she married and wanted to live with her husband namely Salman alias Karan, who was also present in court, of her own free will.

In the judgment, the court said that at one stage, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Etah district, by an order dated December 7, 2020, had handed over Shikha’s custody of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Etah, which on December 8, 2020 had given custody to her parents without any application of mind and against her wish.

The high court observed, “The act of CJM, Etah, and that of the CWC, Etah, reflects lack of appreciation of legal provisions”.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Prayagraj to provide necessary police security to the couple.

In his petition, Salman alias Karan had submitted before the court that his wife (Shikha) had been handed over to her parents by the Child Welfare Committee against her wishes.

The writ of habeas corpus is filed to challenge the illegal detention of a person. If the court finds that the detention is illegal, he or she is directed to be released.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cold wave likely to grip North India from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
by hindustantimes.com
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Indore cop turns tutor for slum children unable to attend school due to pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
11,000 litres of milk, curd poured in foundation pit for Rajasthan temple
by Aabshar H Quazi
Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field
by Press Trust of India
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla receives first snow of the season, more expected
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.