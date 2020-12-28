Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya students booked for sedition over ‘azaadi’ slogans

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya students booked for sedition over ‘azaadi’ slogans

The students denied the sedition charges, saying they were demanding “azaadi” (freedom) from the principal and the “anti-student policies” of the college

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Ayodhya

Saket PG College. (Sourced: Facebook)

A group of students of Saket PG College, Ayodhya, has been booked on sedition and other charges for allegedly raising “azaadi” slogans during a protest in which they demanded students’ union poll.

ND Pandey, the principal of the college, lodged a complaint against 13 students at the Ayodhya Kotwali police station on December 23. Thereafter, Ashutosh Mishra, station officer in charge of the police station, lodged a first information report (FIR) against six students the same day.

“An FIR has been lodged under several sections against students on various charges, including arson. Some students even incited three students to kill themselves, who reached the rooftop of the college,” the station officer said on Sunday.

The students, however, did not jump.



Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC reunites interfaith couple in Etah

The students denied the sedition charges, saying they were demanding “azaadi” (freedom) from the principal and the “anti-student policies” of the college.

The incident took place on December 16. During the investigation, the station officer found six students involved in the incident. The police booked the students under sections 124A (sedition), 147 (rioting), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage to property), 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The college management has now announced the students’ union poll on February 10 next year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
Chilly Delhi on cold wave brink, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
2nd Test Live: Sixth wicket down, Jadeja dismisses Paine
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ananya Panday speaks up about body positivity and supporting the vulnerable
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘That’s a good enough top 7’: Moody names India’s certainty in Tests
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.