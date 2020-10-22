Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat S-I suspended for keeping beard sans permission

Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat S-I suspended for keeping beard sans permission

The public relations officer of the Baghpat police, cited the police manual and said only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to be clean-shaven

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:22 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

If any police personnel wants to grow a beard, they have to seek permission from the department. (Representational Photo/HT Archive)

An Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector has been suspended for growing a beard allegedly without the department’s permission. Intezar Ali, the sub-inspector, was posted at Baghpat’s Ramala police station.

Manoj Singh, the public relations officer of the Baghpat police, cited the police manual and said only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to be clean-shaven. “If any of them wants to grow a beard, they have to seek permission from the department,” he said. Singh added Ali was issued a notice to seek permission from the department but he did not comply.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: DRI recovers 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore in Muzaffarpur

Baghpat police superintendent Abhishek Singh ordered Ali’s suspension on Wednesday.

Ali insisted he has been trying to seek permission for keeping the beard since December but to no avail.

Maulana Zulfikar, the state president of All India Imams’ Association, called Ali’s suspension a violation of his right to practice his religion as per the Constitution. “Beard is associated with Islam and therefore Ali has the right to grow it.”

Opposition Samajwadi Party leader Susheer Pawar said police personnel must maintain discipline but questioned why Ali’s request for permission did not get any response.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 15:01 IST
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
Oct 22, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Pune administration, hospitals cautious despite vacant Covid-19 beds
Oct 22, 2020 16:12 IST
‘Things will be different,’ Morgan laments absence of two huge stars
Oct 22, 2020 16:09 IST
‘Never seen so much respect given from a franchise’: Tahir on CSK
Oct 22, 2020 16:08 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.