Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI gets 5-day custody of suspect

Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI gets 5-day custody of suspect

The CBI will take him in custody on November 26 and bring him back to Banda jail, where he is currently lodged, on November 30

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Banda

Representational photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local court on Wednesday granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five-day custody of Ram Bhavan, the junior engineer with the state irrigation department accused of sexually abusing minor children and selling their videos over the dark web.

The CBI will take him in custody on November 26 and bring him back to Banda jail, where he is currently lodged, on November 30, district government counsel Manoj Kumar said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI suspects involvement of others in engineer’s network

While passing the order, additional district and sessions judge (V) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court Rizwan Ahmad said the CBI must follow all Covid-19 protocols.

To be sure, Bhavan had tested positive for coronavirus disease on November 23, a day before the CBI bail plea for his remand was to be decided.

Bhavan was arrested from Chitrakoot on November 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Nov 26, 2020 12:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Nov 26, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Rajkummar Rao on resuming work on his next film in Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Kashmera Shah : Those who are complaining have their own agenda
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
Haryana cops use tear gas, water cannons but fail to stop Punjab farmers
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.