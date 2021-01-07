Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state government on Wednesday to conduct another dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on January 11.

He also gave orders an intensive review of all preparations for vaccination. He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination.

Presiding over a meeting to review the unlock situation at his official residence, Adityanath said all the work for the vaccination should be done within the timeline.

He said medicines, medical equipment and oxygen backup should remain available in sufficient quantity in Covid-19 hospitals. He said contact tracing and surveillance should be carried out with full vigour.

Adityanath said people should continuously be made aware about the prevention of Covid-19 and for this, various publicity mediums, including public address systems, should be used comprehensively.

He said the Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela would be organised again from January 10 at rural and urban primary health centres and people should be specially made aware about measures for protection against Covid-19 at these melas. He said eligible persons should also be given cards of the Ayushman Bharat scheme at these melas.