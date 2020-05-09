Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Cong launches portal to lodge lockdown related complaints

Uttar Pradesh Cong launches portal to lodge lockdown related complaints

The portal has been made to help the common public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through it, problems of the common public will be listed and the UP Congress will help the complainants.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that complaints received from users of the ‘UP Mitr’ chat portal will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT file photo )

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a chat portal that will let people list the problems being faced by them amid the ongoing Covid-19-induced lockdown, the party said on Saturday. The complaints received from users of the ‘UP Mitr’ chat portal will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a statement. “

The portal has been made to help the common public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through it, problems of the common public will be listed and the UP Congress will help the complainants.

The list of complaints will be sent to the chief minister,” Lallu said. The Congress leader said that his party was committed to help every needy person in the state. “The party is running community kitchens at various places in the state including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Kanpur, Allahabad, Lakhimpur Khiri and Lucknow,” he said in the statement.

“The party’s district committee is making dry ration available to the needy persons. Help is also being given to the labourers of the state, who are stranded outside the state,” he added. This chat portal has been developed by a private company free of cost for the Congress party, Lallu said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Baby rhino takes her first steps, adorable video will make you smile
May 09, 2020 16:29 IST
Virtual tourism: LA, Maldives livestream twilight calm
May 09, 2020 16:28 IST
China admits coronavirus exposed ‘shortcomings’ in healthcare system
May 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Apple delays plans to launch new AirPods
May 09, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.