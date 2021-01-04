Uttar Pradesh Day: 3-day celebration will showcase Aatmanirbhar UP, says CM Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the three-day statewide celebrations to mark Uttar Pradesh Day will showcase Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh (self-reliant UP). The celebrations will be held from January 24 to 26.

Adityanath said this at a meeting he held to review preparations for Uttar Pradesh Day. He also said the celebrations will be dedicated to those who had made the people of UP proud with their fighting spirit, unique thought-process and resilience. This day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the foundation day of the state.

Also Read: Atmosphere of security attracting investors to UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

“This celebration will belong to every citizen of the state and should have mass participation. The Uttar Pradesh that has taken shape over the last more than three-and-a-half years by accepting every challenge as a new opportunity and emerged as a self-reliant state is something to be shown to all,” Adityanath said, according to a government press statement.

He said the state government will bestow Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman on all those who had added to the pride of the state with their sheer grit and dedication towards self-reliance, be it women self-help groups (SHGs), progressive farmers or the artisans who scripted new sagas of success with their skills.

The chief minister directed officials to encourage local talent in various variety programmes to be held across the state. The Shilp Mela and other exhibitions will showcase the public welfare schemes of the government, the ODOP (One District One Product)-related events, distribution of tool kits under Vishwakarma Samman, besides displaying the journey of Lord Ram and inspiring stories from the Mahabharata.

The celebrations will also include a band display by acid attack survivors (women), staging of the Shabri-Ram episode of the Ramayana and the acts related to historical and mythological characters like Sita, Draupadi, Jhalkari Bai and Uda Devi by Kinnar (transgender) artistes. These will be the highlights of the celebrations which will also feature a display of the Ram temple model, the dramatisation of freedom struggle focussed around Meerut and exhibition on the “Vishwa Yatra” of Lord Ram, said a state government press statement after the meeting.