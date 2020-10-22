Uttar Pradesh: DRI recovers 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore in Muzaffarpur

In a joint operation, sleuths of the Directorate of Intelligence Revenue (DRI) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), recovered a huge haul of drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore from the bogie of a Delhi-bound express train at the Muzaffarpur railway station late Wednesday evening.

The raiding team also arrested a woman who was carrying the contraband with her. One of her male co-passengers was released after a primary investigation as they recovered nothing objectionable from him.

Muzaffarpur DRI sources said that they were tipped off about huge consignment of heroin packed in two bags being carried by the woman. “We alerted the RPF, seeking their help in arresting and recovery of the drug. As soon as the Delhi-bound Awadh Assam Express reached the Muzaffarpur railway station, we started a search operation. We first detained he woman and a man from a first-class AC coach. She was carrying 1.5 kg of heroin and its estimated cost in the international market is Rs 4.5 crore,” said DRI sources.

Also Read: Over 40 narcotics gangs active in Noida, shows data

“We took both the detained persons in our office at Maripur and interrogated them. The man said he had nothing to do with the situation. Nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession. However, the woman told us that a man had handed over the packets to her saying that they were to be delivered to someone at Hajipur railway station. The receiver would have come to the woman to get the packets,” said the source.

Raids are on to nab the would-be receiver at Hajipur. “Raids are also being carried out at Dimapur, Nagaland, as the woman was given the packets by a Dimapur-based businessman,” said the DRI.