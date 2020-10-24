Sections
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Ensure death audit of Covid-19 fatalities, chief secretary tells officials

He asked officials to strictly enforce social distancing and face mask rules in crowded places, including religious places

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:45 IST

By Brajendra K Parashar, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Chief secretary Tiwari said that there was a substantial dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases but warned against laxity. (HT Archive)

The Utar Pardesh government will conduct a death audit of all people who died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and also examine if there was any negligence in their treatment at any level.

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari issued directions to officials in this regard in a Covid-19 review meeting held in Lucknow on Friday. He asked officials to set up a committee to conduct a death audit and find out if any Covid-19 patient died due to negligence in treatment. “Take strict action against the guilty if negligence is found at any level, right from the stage of contact tracing to lab test and treatment,” he said.

Tiwari said that there was a substantial dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases but warned against laxity. He asked officials to strictly enforce social distancing and face mask rules in crowded places, including religious places.

“Ensure videography of all identified crowded places and take action against people who are caught violating rules regarding physical distancing and wearing masks,” he said

