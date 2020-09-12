Uttar Pradesh: FIR against 12 people for embezzling Rs 11 crore from Mathura temples

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 12 people for embezzlement of Rs 11 crore of funds of two Mathura temples, investigators said on Saturday. The accused include a person in charge of receiving donations and regulation of funds. The investigators said the embezzled amount could be higher.

The accused have booked under Indian Penal Code’s sections 420 (fraud), 409 (criminal breach by government servant), 408 (criminal breach of trust), 423 ( dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer) and 120-B (entering into criminal conspiracy with common intention to commit fraud).

The funds of Mukut Mukharbind and Hargokul Daswalia Brahmaadan temples were allegedly misappropriated between 2014 and 2018.

The investigators said the preliminary inquiry into the case was handed over to the SIT in July 2019 and it was completed in February. The permission for the registration of the FIR was pending with the state government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An SIT officer said the preliminary probe revealed that mainly embezzlement was done on pretext of expenditure for decoration of the temples. He said the receiver and his associates in connivance with flower decoration contractors and a gardener were allegedly involved in the fraud.