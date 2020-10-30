Sections
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh government to provide free Covid-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh government to provide free Covid-19 vaccine

Health minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the state was preparing for the logistics, transportation and cold-chain maintenance of the vaccine

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 09:12 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representational Photo. (REUTERS file)

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to people in the state free of cost, said the state’s health minister Jai Pratap Singh.

“People in UP will get the vaccine free. What I am saying is nothing new. Already the Union health minister and the Prime Minister have said that all citizens in the country will get the vaccine free,” said Singh.

Talking about preparations, Singh said that the state was preparing for the logistics, transportation and cold-chain maintenance of the vaccine when it is ready.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine update: Brazil expects vaccine by June 2021, Russia temporarily pauses trials

Vaccination became a political issue in Uttar Pradesh and other states when the BJP’s Bihar assembly polls manifesto and leaders’ speeches promised free vaccine to residents of Bihar.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet on October 22, attacked the BJP government over the issue. He said: “Today the ruling BJP, in its Bihar polls manifesto, is saying that it will administer free Corona vaccine to people of Bihar. Why was such an announcement not made of the people of UP and other states? In forthcoming polls, in UP and other states, people will teach BJP a lesson for such opportunistic and narrow politics.”

