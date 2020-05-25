Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh govt to provide social security, insurance to labourers

Uttar Pradesh govt to provide social security, insurance to labourers

The Chief Minister said that skill mapping is being done in Uttar Pradesh and a commission will be set up for labourers to ensure employment for them.

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the formation of a ‘Migration Commission’ for the purpose of providing the workers, who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, with employment suited to their skills. (ANI file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state government will provide social security and insurance to labourers and no state can take manpower from Uttar Pradesh without his government’s permission.

“If any state wants manpower, they cannot take our people from the state without our permission as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states. We are taking full responsibility for labourers’ social security. We will provide every kind of security to them including insurance. Wherever they will go, we will always stand by them,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that skill mapping is being done in Uttar Pradesh and a commission will be set up for labourers to ensure employment for them.

On Sunday, Adityanath had ordered the formation of a ‘Migration Commission’ for the purpose of providing the workers, who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, with employment suited to their skills.



This information was shared during a press conference held by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) at the Lok Bhavan.

During the course of a meeting, the Chief Minister had ordered the formation of the Commission and asked all officials to ensure suitable employment is provided to all workers, numbering close to 23 lakhs, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, he also ordered all workers to be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, after they are provided with rations and Rs 1,000 in cash, and conduct skill mapping so that they can be accommodated in different sectors.

The Chief Minister asked the Health Department to increase the number of samples tested per day to 10,000, which currently stands at over 7,000, according to the officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm
May 25, 2020 15:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.