Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh health department issues order for Covid-19 test on demand

Uttar Pradesh health department issues order for Covid-19 test on demand

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said a person could visit any authorised laboratory without a prescription and get a SARS CoV-2 test

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand. (Representational Photo/AFP)

The Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department on Friday issued an order for Covid-19 tests on demand.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said a person could visit any authorised laboratory without a prescription and get a SARS CoV-2 test.

The health and family welfare department has set certain conditions, such as the person who wishes to be tested should have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient or a family member or with someone in a public place.

Also Read: Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return



If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand, Prasad said.



He said it had been brought to his notice that people being tested provided authorities with incorrect addresses and phone numbers. He directed laboratories to check phone numbers, addresses and collect copies of identity cards—Aadhaar card, driving licence or PAN card.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Sep 12, 2020 11:32 IST
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
Sep 12, 2020 11:17 IST
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
Sep 12, 2020 11:18 IST
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Sep 12, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

NEET 2020: No curfew in Punjab on September 13
Sep 12, 2020 11:31 IST
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Sep 12, 2020 11:29 IST
NEET 2020: Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accommodation for candidates
Sep 12, 2020 11:28 IST
Woman surfs biggest wave ever, it’s over 70-foot-tall. Watch
Sep 12, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.