Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Hospitals to get oxygen generators

Uttar Pradesh: Hospitals to get oxygen generators

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Many hospitals in the state are keeping a stock of 100 oxygen cylinders and maintaining their regular supply. (Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

The health department in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has planned to install oxygen generators at hospitals, especially those treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, to make them self-sufficient in the availability of oxygen.

“Initially, 10 hospitals will get oxygen generators,” said Dr DS Negi, director-general, medical health, UP.

A technical committee will take a call on the tender for the oxygen generators and finalise their purchase.

Oxygen generators are equipment that is capable of extracting oxygen from air.



UP hospitals are stocking oxygen with the help of liquid oxygen cylinders, which can store the gas sufficient for up to 14 days for a 150-bed hospital.

Many hospitals in the state are keeping a stock of 100 oxygen cylinders and maintaining their regular supply.

“The generators can provide oxygen that can take care over 95% of a patient’s needs,” said Professor Sandip Tiwari, spokesperson, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

An oxygen generator is functional at the KGMU’s Queen Mary’s hospital ,which is capable of filling over 80 cylinders in 24 hours.

The 4,500-bed KGMU also has liquid oxygen tanks on its campus.

