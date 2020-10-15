Uttar Pradesh: In a first, BSP, SP, BJP, Congress field Brahmins for Deoria bypoll

For the first time in over four decades, all four candidates fielded by major political parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)—in Uttar Pradesh for the Deoria assembly bypoll scheduled on November 3 are Brahmins.

The BJP and the SP were the latest to finalise and announce their nominees on Wednesday.

The BJP has settled for a political science lecturer in Satya Prakash Mani, a trusted party hand. The SP has fielded Brahma Shankar Tripathi, an influential former minister and lawmaker, replacing former MLC JP Jaiswal.

The Congress, which was the first to declare Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, a local, as its candidate, had last fielded a Brahmin candidate in 1974 when it had given a ticket to Deep Narayan Mani Tripathi. The BSP has fielded Abhay Nath Tripathi this time. The constituency has about 55,000-60,000 Brahmin voters, who constitute approximately 18-19% of the vote bank.

According to political leaders and poll observers, an all-Brahmin cast of major political players would make it a ‘must watch’ election.

“I never heard of all major political parties settling for Brahmins here and, yes, it would make it very interesting,” said JP Shukla, a veteran journalist.

The ‘Ram vs Parshuram’ controversy that played out recently in the state could stage a comeback here, some observers said.

The issue had come up in August when a foundation led by SP leader Abhishek Mishra announced plans to install a 108-foot statue of Parshuram in Lucknow and the BSP responded by vowing to install an even bigger statue. The move was seen as a way to woo Brahmins, who constitute 10% of the state’s electorate, as Parshuram, considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu pantheon, was also a Brahmin. He is also said to have cleansed the world of Kshatriyas on several occasions. Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu pantheon, was a Kshatriya.

In a veiled message during a state assembly session in August, Adityanath said going against Ram or his values has proven to be self-destructive. “But these people don’t like the concept of Ram Rajya… they could not suppress their feelings when the construction of Ram temple began… I am surprised to hear their statements… They are the same people who ordered firing on the ‘Ram Bhakts’.”

Once known as the sugar bowl of eastern UP, Deoria is barely three hours’ drive from Ayodhya.

“Our opponents had, in the past, attempted to sully the political environment by pitting Lord Ram against Lord Parshuram. Deoria is the perfect place to expose such people who try to divide the gods. We worked for Ram (temple) in Ayodhya and now we will also come up with a befitting abode for Lord Parshuram too,” said Sunil Bharala, the chairman of the state welfare board and a minister in the UP government.

SP leader Abhishek Mishra, who will be in Deoria on Thursday for his party candidate’s nomination, said, “We will definitely raise issues related to Brahmins.”

The Congress, however, has claimed it has fielded a party worker whose caste was ‘coincidental’.

“We were the first to name a candidate and hence can’t be accused of playing caste politics. We will surprise the opponents,” said UP Congress committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

“Our opponents were hoping that since the seat was represented by Janmejay Singh, a Sainthawar (OBC), for the last couple of elections, the ticket would go to someone from his caste. Yet by fielding a local person, a teacher who happens to be a Brahmin, we have poured cold water on the opposition’s plans,” a BJP leader from eastern UP said.

SP’s IP Singh said his party’s announcement forced the BJP to name a Brahmin. “They are copycats. We are trailblazers,” said Singh.

BJP’s political opponents are also expected to use the campaign to highlight the alleged ‘excesses’ on Brahmins under the party rule. The SP and BSP workers have reportedly been asked to ready a list of so-called ‘atrocities’ on Brahmins which could be played up in the election campaign.