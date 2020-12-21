Uttar Pradesh: Man held for offering namaz gets bail

Granting bail on Friday, the court directed Faisal Khan not to tamper with prosecution witnesses, to cooperate in the trial and not to use social media for posting photographs of such activities when the proceedings are pending in court. (PTI file photo)

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man who was arrested for the alleged offering of namaz on the premises of the Nand Baba temple in Mathura. Justice Siddharth allowed the bail application of Faisal Khan after hearing the parties concerned.

Granting bail on Friday, the court directed Khan not to tamper with prosecution witnesses, to cooperate in the trial and not to use social media for posting photographs of such activities when the proceedings are pending in court.

On November 1, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 153- A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295 (defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult a religion), 505 (circulation of a rumour to cause disharmony), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 (related to forgery) and 471 (using a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at Barsana police station in Mathura.

It was alleged in the FIR that Khan, along with co-accused Chand Mohammad, had performed namaz inside the temple without the consent of the priest and photographs of the incident were made for posting on social media. The FIR also alleged it was done in an act of disrespect for the religious feelings of the Hindu community. The FIR alleged Khan received foreign funds for doing this.

Ali Qambar Zaidi , the counsel for Khan, argued: “Applicant is a renowned social activist, who has revived the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of India and is working for maintaining communal harmony for the last 25 years. In this connection, he undertook a yatra for visiting temples.” The court, after hearing counsel for the parties concerned, granted the bail.