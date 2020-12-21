Sections
Uttar Pradesh: Notices to 48 industrial units for violating pollution norms

Uttar Pradesh: Notices to 48 industrial units for violating pollution norms

Of the 48, 28 units were from national capital region and the rest from Lucknow, Kanpur and nearby districts

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A municipal corporation tanker sprays water on trees to reduce air pollution in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued notices to 48 industrial units across the state this month for failing to adhere to norms for reducing pollution-causing emissions.

The notices were issued as part of efforts to improve the air quality index (AQI), said UPPCB officials.

“These industrial units were found to be running without adhering to guidelines. They have been issued notices regarding the same. They have also been asked to explain their actions or face monetary fines,” said VK Singh, senior environment officer.

Of the 48, 28 units were from national capital region and the rest from Lucknow, Kanpur and nearby districts.



On Sunday, the AQI reading of Lucknow reached the “severe” level of 406 and UP’s cities topped the list of the most polluted cities in the country. “Emissions caused by industries and particulate pollution are major factors that contribute to the worsening of AQI. We are trying to limit this so that the air quality can be improved, especially during winters,” said the officer.

The UPPCB had earlier issued guidelines to industries and construction units and asked them to adhere to the guidelines. These guidelines include taking measures like liquid scrubbers, spraying of water, using dust curtains, catalytic converters, closed construction and others to prevent causing harmful emissions.

“We will continue the inspection of these industrial units in days to come and action will be taken against those found to be not following guidelines,” asserted the officer.

