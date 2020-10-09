Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

The court was hearing a contempt application for wilful disobedience of two orders passed in November 2019 and March this year

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:05 IST

By Jitendra Sarin, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Allahabad High Court. (PTI File)

The Allahabad high court has expressed concern that state government officials were not complying with its orders and that was forcing aggrieved parties to often file contempt petitions.

“Apparently the officers are becoming habitual and not complying with the orders of this court at the first instance. This is a sorry state of affairs,” the court said.

The court was hearing a contempt application for wilful disobedience of two orders passed in November 2019 and March this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Oct 09, 2020 09:14 IST
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Oct 09, 2020 05:09 IST
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Oct 09, 2020 07:32 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Oct 09, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

‘After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir: Varun Chakravarthy
Oct 09, 2020 09:42 IST
Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Pokhriyal
Oct 09, 2020 09:34 IST
Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today
Oct 09, 2020 09:25 IST
God chose this job for me, says man who cremated over 700 Covid victims
Oct 09, 2020 09:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.