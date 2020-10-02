Sections
Uttar Pradesh: Ramnagar Ramlila goes digital on Twitter

On September 30, the first episode of Ramlila featuring puppets was uploaded on @ghatwalk at 5pm

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:40 IST

By Sudhir Kumar, Hindustan Times Varanasi

This year, Ramnagar’s Ramlila could not be held due to the pandemic. (HT Archive)

Even though the over two-century-old Ramnagar Ramlila could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a digital version of the Ramlila has begun on Twitter.

On September 30, the first episode of Ramlila featuring puppets was uploaded on @ghatwalk at 5pm. Each video is two minutes long and features puppets reciting ‘dohe’ (couplets) and ‘chaupai’ (quatrains)—as is traditional during a live performance.

The first episode showed the puppets performing Ganesh Vandana.October 1’s episode portrayed the birth of Ram and his brothers.

The digital Ramlila is the brainchild of IMS-BHU neurologist Vijay Nath Mishra, who has sponsored and funded the project.

“Ramlila on Twitter is part of our efforts to maintain the tradition,” he said.

