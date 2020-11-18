Sections
Uttar Pradesh: Rape victim set afire by accused's family in Bulandshahr dies

According to the police, in her dying statement, the victim has alleged that the uncle of the rape accused, and his other family members set her on fire on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:07 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

The victim’s family has lodged a case of murder against the accused’s uncle, his wife and five other people at Jahangirabad police station. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, who was set afire allegedly by the family of the man she accused of rape, has died of her burns in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the victim’s family members said on Tuesday. Three of the seven accused have been arrested.

The victim’s family has lodged a case of murder against the accused’s uncle, his wife and five other people at Jahangirabad police station. In the complaint, the family has accused the seven of mounting pressure on the victim for a compromise, failing which they allegedly set the girl on fire.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahar), SK Singh, the family initially said that the girl set herself on fire. But later they said the girl was set on fire by the accused’s family, Singh added.



“We are investigating the charges,” said Singh.

The SSP said he had suspended sub inspector Vinaykant Gautam and beat constable Vikrant Tomar have been suspended for alleged inaction in connection with the case.

Singh said a rape case was registered on the girl’s complaint on August 15 and the accused was arrested the same day.

He added that the accused worked as a caretaker of an orchard in the girl’s village.

