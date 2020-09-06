Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh records yet another highest single-day spike of 6,777 Covid-19 cases; tally over 266,000

Uttar Pradesh records yet another highest single-day spike of 6,777 Covid-19 cases; tally over 266,000

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said adding that active cases have now reached 61,625.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshti Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India on Sunday logged more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases which is also the highest single day-spike globally . (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered yet another highest single day spike of 6,777 cases due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the state’s health department said. The over tally stands at 2,66,283.

As many as 77 people lost their lives, taking the death toll to nearly 4,000.

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Saturday, Additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said adding that active cases have now reached 61,625.

As many as 200,738 patients have been discharged after recovering from Covid-19.



Prasad also said that nearly 156,000 samples were tested for the disease on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday logged more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases which is also the highest single day-spike globally .The overall tally is over 4.11 million and the death toll stands at 70,626.

The active cases in the country have climbed to 862320 whereas nearly 3.2 million people have recovered from the infection so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Sep 06, 2020 18:43 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
Himachal: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar shoots off letter to Maha CM, seeks security for Kangana
Sep 06, 2020 18:45 IST
This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts
Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST
AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.