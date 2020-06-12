Sections
Uttar Pradesh reports 58 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Out of the 58 new cases, one is from Hardoi, 19 from Barabanki, one from Gorakhpur, eight from Kannauj, seven from Shahjahanpur, three from Ayodhya, seven from Sambhal and 12 from Lucknow.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

India’s Covid-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed that out of total 1,916 samples tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, results of 58 were positive.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.



The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

