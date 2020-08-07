Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh sees record 63 Covid-19 deaths; 4,404 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh sees record 63 Covid-19 deaths; 4,404 fresh cases

Presently, there are 44,563 active cases in the state and 66,834 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday witnessed a record 63 people people succumbing to Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,981, an official said.

  A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378.

Presently, there are 44,563 active cases in the state and 66,834 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

On Thursday, 95,737 tests were conducted with which the number of total tests performed in the state has gone up to over 28 lakh, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now among the state that has performed the maximum number of tests.



There are 15,035 people presently in home isolation while 1,325 are being treated in private hospitals and 170 others in semi-paid facilities, Awasthi added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.