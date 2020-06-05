Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8

Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

As per the guidelines, the devotees won’t be allowed to touch the idols and they will not receive any prasad. (ANI)

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Government had said that all religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Click here for full Covd-19 coverage

Pawan Sharma, a priest at Chamunda Mandir in Moradabad, said, “According to the guidelines given by the government, the temples will be reopening from June 8. The devotees won’t be allowed to touch the idols and they will not get any prasad.”

Mahant Anoop from Mata Vaibhav Lakshmi temple, Kanpur, said, “As per the guidelines, the temple administration has made preparations for the temple to reopen from June 8. The management has made arrangements for thermal screening and sanitation, and offerings have been prohibited at the temple.”



Dwarika Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, said, “The temples will open with some restrictions, and devotees have accepted that. The devotees were constantly calling and asking us to reopen the temple, so they welcome the government’s decision of reopening the temple from June 8.”

Pramod Rao, a devotee said, “Given the situation, we will not get prasad, but we are happy that the government has ordered the temples to reopen from June 8.”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Religious places all over the country are allowed to open from June 8.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Farah Khan says son Czar is available for shampoo commercials
Jun 05, 2020 13:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700 and all the latest news
Jun 05, 2020 13:11 IST
Surgical or homemade, masks mark a major shift in thinking
Jun 05, 2020 13:08 IST
England’s Burns expecting “stiff test” against West Indies
Jun 05, 2020 13:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.