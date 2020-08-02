Uttar Pradesh witnesses light to moderate rains at few places

Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at many places over the state on August 4 and 5. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places in the state with heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening occurred at isolated places over the state. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on August 2 and 3.

Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at many places over the state on August 4 and 5.