Uttar Pradesh: Work continues on war footing to complete Kashi Vishwanath corridor project by August 2021

The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction. (HT Photo)

Construction work to complete the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor project by August next year is in progress on a war footing, authorities said.

Nine of the 24 buildings to come up as part of the project have started taking shape with over 2,500 workers engaged in the construction.

The project is aimed at the expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple which will ensure visibility of the temple directly from the ghat. It is being developed on an area of 5 lakh sq ft.

“The main complex of the temple, Mumuksh Bhavan, food court, Yatri Suvidha Kendra-1 and 2, main platform, virtual museum, city gallery and security chamber are among the buildings taking shape,” said a senior official of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board (SKVSADB).

Also Read: 1,000 devotees to be allowed at Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala during pilgrim season

The officer added that these buildings were likely to be ready by the first week of February. Work on other 15 buildings was also continuing simultaneously, he said.

Chief executive officer, SKSADB, Sunil Verma said, “We will ensure that the project is ready by August 2021.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the project worth over Rs 1,000 crore on March 8, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed the SKSADB to ensure the completion of the project.

State public works department (PWD) is the executing agency of the project, also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Executive engineer, PWD, Sanjay Gore said red sandstone from Chunar was being used in the buildings. Baleshwar stones will also be used on the surface and walls.

Makrana marble and Kota granite will also be used. Mandana stones, which look like the red sandstone of Chunar, will be used to build stairs at the ghat.

The corridor will be equipped with several facilities for devotees. There is plan to install a big screen TV on the ghats for live streaming from the Kashi Vishwanath temple so that the devotees may have ‘darshan’ of the deity soon after taking a holy dip in the Ganga.

As many as 290 buildings were acquired and demolished to create space for the project.