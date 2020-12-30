Uttarakhand to learn from Prayagraj’s Magh Mela template for hosting Kumbh

The top body of the religious monastic orders of the Hindus has invited Uttarakhand CM to Prayagraj to witness Magh Mela management. (REUTERS Photo)

A team of officials from Uttarakhand would visit the holy city of Prayagraj on Friday to see how Magh Mela, the 57-day religious fair, is being organised in Corona times with a view to using the lessons for management of Haridwar Kumbh, starting from January 14.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the top decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country, had invited Uttarakhand chief Trivendra Singh Rawat to Prayagraj to see how a religious fair could be held on a grand scale while taking care of covid concerns.

All the 13 Akharas participate in the Kumbh and the Akara Parishad has made it clear that they would like the Kumbh organised on a grand scale, as before, while taking the necessary precautions.

Rawat is unlikely to visit himself, but officials from his government would be arriving to see the preparations done by the UP government, an ABAP office bearer said. The Haridwar Kumbh is set to begin in January with the first Shahi Snan, the holy dip in the Ganges by saints, would happen on March 11.

“We had got the information that the Uttarakhand CM is unwell and we have prayed for his health at the Bade Hanumanji temple here at the Sangam. As he won’t be able to come personally on January 1, some of the officials of his administration would be coming to see the magnitude and method of preparations put in place by the UP government to organise Magh Mela-2021 amid the corona crisis,” ABAP chief Narendra Giri said.

“If things could be provided here at Prayagraj, why can’t it be done at Haridwar too, especially, when the numbers of active corona positive patients are declining,” ABAP chief said.

After the visit by Uttarakhand officials, ABAP meeting will be held in Baghambari Gaddi Mutt of the Sangam city on Friday.

Representatives from all the 13 akharas (monastic orders) would be present at the meeting scheduled to start from 11 am, Giri said.