VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations for mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have planned Diwali-like celebrations in Ayodhya and across the state on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in the temple town.

In Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of lord Ram, saints have given a call to locals to mark bhumi pujan by observing Diwali on the same day.

As part of celebrations, all temples in Ayodhya will be decorated and lit with earthen diyas in the evening. Special puja will also be performed in all temples in Ayodhya on the bhumi pujan day.

For the rest of the state, the VHP has asked people to light earthen diyas at the entrance of their houses on the day PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Apart from Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, in all prominent temples across the state, the VHP will ensure that special puja (aarti) is performed in the evening on August 5 to mark foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The VHP celebrates its foundation day on the festive occasion of Rakshabandhan every year, which falls on August 3 this year.

To mark its foundation day and bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir, the VHP has planned eight-day celebrations across the state starting from August 9.

“In villages across the state small functions will be organised to mark bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir. Special brochures have been prepared for distribution among villagers,” said Sharma.

“This carries history of the Ram Mandir agitation and the November 9 (2019) verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Ram Mandir,” pointed out Sharma.

It may be pointed out that the VHP had planned grand celebrations in Ayodhya and rest of the state on the bhumi pujan day.

All these activities were planned prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. But after the pandemic, the VHP decided to scale down this plan.

Special emphasis will be on villages where the VHP has never organised any activity or where it does not have any local office.