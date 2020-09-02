Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’

Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan has urged the state government to restore his job so that he can serve the nation as a doctor after he was released from Mathura jail late Tuesday night, eight months after he was arrested for making an alleged hate speech during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest action at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December last year.

Dr Kafeel, assistant lecturer at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, was suspended after he was accused of medical negligence in an August 2017 oxygen shortage tragedy case that resulted in deaths of 60 children. Kafeel spent about nine months in jail in connection with the case before he was granted bail on April 25, 2018 by the Allahabad high court, which observed that there was no proof of medical negligence against the doctor.

Kafeel was, however, later arrested in the AMU hate speech case.

‘I was kept in jail for no crime committed by me and was framed in a false, fictitious and baseless case. I was not even provided food and water for five days’ alleged Dr Kafeel Khan after coming out from jail on late Tuesday night.

Former leader of Congress legislature party and former MLA from Mathura Pradeep Mathur and brother of Kafeel Khan were present at the time of his release from Mathura jail.

Taking a dig at recent encounters of suspects in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan thanked the STF (special task force) for not killing him in an encounter while bringing him from Mumbai, where he was arrested eight months ago. He also thanked the judiciary for ordering his release.

Bench of justice Govind Mathur and justice Saumitra Dayal Singh at the Allahabad high court ruled that the administration was wrong in invoking National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel. The court order came after hearing a petition by Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen, who alleged that Dr Kafeel was targeted by the state administration.

Earlier this year, Kafeel was given a clean chit in two of the four charges in a departmental probe in his role in the 2018 tragedy. After being exonerated, Kafeel has been demanding revocation of his suspension and has filed a plea for the same in a court.