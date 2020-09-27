Wanted criminal devises unique way to surrender to police in UP

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Sambhal

Naeem hung a placard around his neck requesting police officers to not shoot him. (SAMBHAL POLICE/Twitter)

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest surrendered to the police here on Sunday with a confession placard saying “don’t shoot me” hanging around his neck, officials said.

The criminal, identified as Naeem, arrived at the Nakhasa police station in the afternoon.

“I feel afraid of Sambhal Police. I confess my mistakes. I am surrendering. Please do not shoot me,” the placard read.

Station House Officer Dharmpal Singh said Naeem has also been booked under the Gangsters Act.