Wanted for blast in illegal factory 2 years ago, man arrested with 20 kg explosives in Bahraich

Three persons, including his brother, were killed in the explosion two years ago and six others were critically injured, the police said

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A man (35), who was wanted for a blast at an illegal cracker factory two years ago, was arrested in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Bahraich district on Sunday night on charges of carrying over 20 kilograms (kg) of explosives used for making crackers, the police said.

Three persons, including his brother, were killed in the explosion two years ago and six others were critically injured, the police said.

“Khairighat police station authorities arrested Mohammed Arif on Sunday night. Over 20 kg of explosives, which is used to make crackers, and another 50 kg of other cracker-manufacturing materials were seized from his possession. He was wanted in a previous case of explosion at an illegal cracker manufacturing plant two years ago,” said Vipin Mishra, superintendent of police (SP), Bahraich.

The accused was allegedly planning to set up an illegal cracker plant at a rented accommodation at Khairighat in Bahraich. He had also smuggled explosives into Bahraich from adjoining districts, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against him for possession of explosives without licence.

The accused had converted a mobile phone shop into an illegal cracker manufacturing plant, where the explosion took place two years ago, the police added.

