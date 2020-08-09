Will take all Covid precautions for monsoon session of legislature, says UP minister

The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s monsoon session is scheduled to begin on August 20 amid the fight against Covid-19. Adhering to social distancing norms during the session will be a big challenge as the space for seating the members is limited. For the first time, the members will be adjusted in the lobbies and, possibly, in the galleries so that at least one seat between two members remains vacant. Uttar Pradesh minister for finance, medical education and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna spoke about the ongoing preparations for the monsoon session. Excerpts:

Are you ready for the monsoon session?

Yes, we are getting ready for the monsoon session of the state legislature commencing on August 20. We will follow the government’s directions and take all precautions for protection from Covid-19. Use of masks and following social distancing norms will be mandatory.

How will you follow social distancing norms?

We will use lobbies on both sides (treasury benches and the opposition) of the House. If necessary, the viewers’ galleries will also be used for members.

Will you have a sound system installed for members sitting in the lobbies/galleries?

Yes. We will have a sound system for the members sitting in lobbies/galleries.

How long will this session be?

We can’t say anything at this stage. But I don’t think there can be a longer session in the prevailing conditions.

Will the state government table the first supplementary demands for grants?

Yes, the state government may bring the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-2021.

Covid-19 has adversely affected revenue. How will you meet this challenge?

We have explored all the possibilities. Covid-19 has stalled economic activities and this has had an adverse impact on the state government’s revenue. We hope our economic condition will improve when the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Is there any improvement?

There has been a gradual improvement in the collection of revenue in the past few months. Recovery of revenue realisation has improved every month.

Will the state government propose any new taxes?

We have taken steps in accordance with the situation. We have suspended the Vidhayak Nidhi (local area development fund) for the legislators. We have cut down the salaries and emoluments of legislators by about 30%. We have taken a number of other steps to increase our income and cut wasteful expenditure. We have tried to maintain financial discipline. In April, we realised less than 10% of the targeted revenue. We improved a bit in May 2020. We, however, touched 61% revenue against targets in June 2020.

Will there be an emphasis on e-office?

Yes, the e-office system will be encouraged. But switching over to the e-office system completely will take some time. Those belonging to the old generation are not comfortable with using the new technology. But the young generation uses the new technology with much ease. Some departments have implemented e-office and more will do so in the coming months.

How is the state government doing in the fight against Covid-19?

We have less positive cases vis-à-vis other states. In smaller states, the number of cases and deaths is much higher than UP. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have more deaths. We have tried to check the spread of Covid-19. We have been successful in keeping a low mortality rate. We have 25 government labs and 30 labs in the private sector for Covid-19 testing. We have increased the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out in the state. Uttar Pradesh was able to do only 100 tests in April. But we are now carrying out 34,000-35,000 tests per day by RT-PCR. We are also conducting rapid antigen tests and using the TrueNat machines too. We conducted about 1,15,000 tests on Saturday. We have worked really hard to build testing capacity and achieve these testing figures.

How are you protecting yourself?

I don’t take any medicines for this. But I follow the steps that have been suggested for protection from Covid-19 from time to time. Covid-19 can infect anybody. Those who do not adhere to the government guidelines of using mask or follow social distancing may face problems.