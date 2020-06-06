Sections
Home / Lucknow / With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 10,103 as on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Vehicles along Hardinge Bridge on a cloudy afternoon in Khadra, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 10,103 as on Saturday. Principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state was 3,927 and the number of those who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals was 5,908.

So, far 268 people have lost their lives to coronavirus with 11 more deaths, Prasad said.

Prasad stressed on maintaining utmost vigil during the month of June saying it was most crucial since the migrants and others were returning to the state and there is a need to remain alert for checking the spread of the virus.



He asked the gram and mohalla nigrani committees to remain alert in ensuring that the migrants and others who have returned strictly follow home quarantine as per the protocol.

Warning that legal action will be taken against those violating home quarantine, Prasad said in such cases they will be put into administrative quarantine.

