With ‘clean politics’, political parties in UP lay stress on Covid-19 shield

An automated sanitiser machine at the UP BJP office in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The term ‘clean politics’ has acquired a new meaning in these coronavirus-afflicted times. Political parties have started putting in place a mechanism that reflects increasing consciousness among them about the need to continue with Covid safety protocols in their offices even when the lockdown, which has been extended till May 31, ends.

Already, seating arrangements are being reworked at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Uttar Pradesh. A sanitation or disinfectant tunnel is the latest addition to the BJP office through which all entrants would have to pass. Automated sanitiser machine with sensors at various places in the party office is an added novelty. A mask vending machine is also in place at the party office to help those walking in without a face cover. Wearing a mask or face cover has been made mandatory in the state. Violation of this norm would lead to a fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000.

“All entrants would be subjected to a thermal scan,” UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

The state government has banned large public gatherings in Uttar Pradesh till June 30.

During the lockdown, the BJP has been relying on technology to connect with its cadres and functionaries over an online platform. Its state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal has been operating from the party office while state chief Swatantra Dev Singh has been connecting with cadres from home.

BJP state general secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla and Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who were seen entering the party office and passing through the disinfectant tunnel, said the party was preparing for the post lockdown phase.

“As a responsible political party, we are putting in place a seating arrangement which would ensure that even post lockdown we follow social distancing during work,” said the BJP’s Manish Dixit.

Outside the Congress office, workers were seen providing sanitisers to everyone entering the office.

“We have got sanitisers and masks at our party office. In fact, our leader Priyanka Gandhi has sent one lakh masks for cadre and commoners alike,” said Congress’s Lallan Kumar.

The main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) says it put the mask-sanitiser drill in place at the party office since February.

“At our office, the social distancing drill is followed. Masks and sanitisers are being used since February. The party office is closed due to lockdown, but when it opens we will ensure that our entire office is sanitised. Even today, we have a sanitiser in each room,” said Samajwadi Party’s Ashish Yadav ‘Sonu’.

The Bahujan Samaj Party too claims to be ensuring cleanliness.