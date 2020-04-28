Sections
Home / Lucknow / Work out plan to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3: Yogi

Work out plan to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed senior officers to formulate an elaborate programme to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi said the lockdown should be strictly enforced and those living in hotspots should not be going to their work place.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed senior officers to formulate an elaborate programme to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3.

The chief minister gave the directive at a lockdown review meet of his Team-11.

Yogi also directed the officers to ensure that appropriate arrangements for food and drinking water etc were made at all quarantine centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, Yogi attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with other chief ministers over the lockdown situation.



When asked about the demand Yogi made at the PM’s video conference, chief secretary RK Tiwari said: “The chief minister did not make any demand at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers.”

Additional chief secretary, home, Awnish Awasthi said: “UP did not have its turn at the video conference on Monday. The state government did not send any demands to the centre.”

Yogi’s directive about availability of food and drinking water assumes significance in view of reports of lack facilities at some quarantine centres in the state.

The chief minister said quarantine centres and shelter homes should have a capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 in every district. He said the capacity of L-1, L-2 and L-3 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals should be expanded in all districts. He also said all labourers/workers returning to UP from other states must be mandatorily put at the quarantine centres.

Yogi said the lockdown should be strictly enforced and those living in hotspots should not be going to their work place. He said only the teams of medical and health, sanitation and home delivery should be permitted in the hotspots. He said testing capacity should be increased in the state.

He said emergency health services for non-Covid-19 patients should be restored immediately. He also said the patients reaching hospitals must be screened. He said most of the state’s private hospitals have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and a protocol for Covid-19 and non-Covid hospitals should be worked out.

The chief minister said a Covid-19 hospital should be set up in all the 52 medical colleges. He said districts not having a medical college should convert the district level hospital as a Covid-19 hospital.

He said an additional chief medical officer-rank officer should be responsible for training medical officers and para-medical staff and a programme for effective training and a mobile app should be prepared for the purpose. He said training should also be imparted to principals and teachers of high education and intermediate colleges. Yogi said distribution of food grains to the needy should be restarted from May 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
In Uttarakhand, priests to offer first prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath for PM Modi
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.